CVS Health (CVS) Shares Bought by Iowa State Bank

Iowa State Bank boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,656 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Buckley Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Connable Office Inc. lifted its position in CVS Health by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 28,788 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 5,803 shares during the period. Accident Compensation Corp lifted its position in CVS Health by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Accident Compensation Corp now owns 38,733 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 10,655 shares during the period. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,535,000. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $449,000. Institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CVS. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Mizuho set a $95.00 price target on shares of CVS Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $99.00 price target (up from $81.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Vetr downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $76.66 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.88.

In other news, EVP Helena Foulkes sold 19,965 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.04, for a total value of $1,418,313.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,622,714.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $62.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $63,114.04, a PE ratio of 10.54, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.03. CVS Health has a 1 year low of $60.14 and a 1 year high of $84.00.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $48.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.54 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. research analysts predict that CVS Health will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 20th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.90%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated pharmacy health care services. It operates through Pharmacy Services and Retail/LTC segments. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, Medicare Part D services, mail order, specialty pharmacy and infusion services, retail pharmacy network management services, prescription management systems, clinical services, disease management programs, and medical pharmacy management services.

