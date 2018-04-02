Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact CyberArk (NASDAQ:CYBR) Share Price

Press coverage about CyberArk (NASDAQ:CYBR) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. CyberArk earned a media sentiment score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the technology company an impact score of 45.7558091940577 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CYBR. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CyberArk from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of CyberArk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. Piper Jaffray reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CyberArk in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.89.

Shares of CYBR stock opened at $51.02 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1,815.21, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 2.03. CyberArk has a 1-year low of $39.34 and a 1-year high of $55.63.

CyberArk (NASDAQ:CYBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. CyberArk had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $80.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that CyberArk will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

CyberArk Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd. develops, markets, and sells software-based security solutions that protect organizations from cyber attacks in the United States and internationally. The company offers privileged account security solution to secure, manage, and monitor account access and activities. Its privileged account security solution consists of Enterprise Password Vault that prevents user passwords and SSH keys; Privileged Session Manager that protects windows based systems, databases, virtual machines, network devices, Web sites, and SaaS applications; and Privileged Threat Analytics that enables to detect, alert, and respond to anomalous privileged activity.

