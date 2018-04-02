CyberCoin (CC) Achieves Market Cap of $0.00

CyberCoin (CURRENCY:CC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. During the last week, CyberCoin has traded down 56% against the dollar. One CyberCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CyberCoin has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $119.00 worth of CyberCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SaluS (SLS) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.75 or 0.00622344 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000024 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00006219 BTC.

PoSW Coin (POSW) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003459 BTC.

LoMoCoin (LMC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000593 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00096265 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001545 BTC.

Profile Utility Token (PUT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003011 BTC.

CyberCoin Profile

CyberCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 31st, 2015. CyberCoin’s total supply is 549,267,534 coins. The official website for CyberCoin is www.cybercoin.space.

Buying and Selling CyberCoin

CyberCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not currently possible to buy CyberCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberCoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CyberCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

