Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Likely to Affect Cyclacel (CYCC) Share Price

Media coverage about Cyclacel (NASDAQ:CYCC) has been trending somewhat positive on Monday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Cyclacel earned a media sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the biotechnology company an impact score of 50.0751055965222 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Cyclacel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd.

CYCC traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.45. 120,558 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,947. Cyclacel has a 1-year low of $1.28 and a 1-year high of $10.90. The firm has a market cap of $16.20, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 3.62.

Cyclacel Company Profile

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's oncology development programs include sapacitabine, a novel orally-available nucleoside analog that is in Phase III clinical trial for the front-line treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes.

