CymaBay Therapeutics (CBAY) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CBAY. Piper Jaffray reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 16th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 16th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.78.

Shares of CymaBay Therapeutics stock traded down $1.85 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,961,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,039,204. The company has a quick ratio of 6.35, a current ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. CymaBay Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.16 and a one year high of $15.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $759.94, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.10 and a beta of 2.06.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 million. sell-side analysts anticipate that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

In other CymaBay Therapeutics news, Director Kurt Von Emster sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total transaction of $43,903.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $918,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Carl Goldfischer sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $195,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,700.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 819,948 shares of company stock valued at $10,327,654 over the last three months. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBAY. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $115,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $197,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 24,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 8,899 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 82.0% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 27,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 7,729.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 38,646 shares during the last quarter. 58.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CymaBay Therapeutics

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on developing therapies to treat metabolic diseases, including serious rare and orphan diseases. The Company’s product candidates include Arhalofenate, MBX-8025 and MBX-2982. Arhalofenate is used to treat gout.

