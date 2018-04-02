DA Davidson Reiterates “$110.00” Price Target for Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB)

DA Davidson set a $110.00 price target on Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) in a research report report published on Thursday, March 15th. The firm currently has a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BLKB. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Blackbaud from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. BidaskClub raised Blackbaud from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Blackbaud from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Blackbaud from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Blackbaud from an in rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $101.25.

NASDAQ BLKB opened at $101.81 on Thursday. Blackbaud has a fifty-two week low of $75.45 and a fifty-two week high of $116.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $4,894.82, a PE ratio of 64.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 29.21% and a net margin of 8.36%. The firm had revenue of $216.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.29 million. research analysts predict that Blackbaud will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Blackbaud’s payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

In other Blackbaud news, Director Andrew M. Leitch sold 10,000 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.96, for a total transaction of $1,029,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,970,190.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George H. Ellis sold 600 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $61,038.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 94,612 shares of company stock valued at $9,344,203. 2.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,056,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $477,772,000 after acquiring an additional 85,826 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its position in Blackbaud by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 4,303,709 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $406,657,000 after purchasing an additional 19,346 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its position in Blackbaud by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,162,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,028,000 after purchasing an additional 41,858 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Blackbaud by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 945,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,432,000 after purchasing an additional 26,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Blackbaud by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 730,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,001,000 after purchasing an additional 72,430 shares during the last quarter.

Blackbaud Company Profile

Blackbaud, Inc is a cloud software company. The Company offers a range of cloud and on-premise solutions, as well as a resource network that empowers and connects organizations of all sizes. Its segments include the General Markets Business Unit (the GMBU), the Enterprise Customer Business Unit (the ECBU) and the International Business Unit (the IBU).

