Dai Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $565,765.00 (CRYPTO:DAI)

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. During the last seven days, Dai has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar. Dai has a market capitalization of $19.42 million and $565,765.00 worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dai token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00014268 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Radar Relay, Gate.io, OasisDEX and Bibox.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007123 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003055 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.69 or 0.00695652 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00014844 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014326 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000460 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00038546 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00165670 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00029968 BTC.

About Dai

Dai’s launch date was December 18th, 2017. Dai’s total supply is 19,451,432 tokens. The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Dai is medium.com/@MakerDAO. The official website for Dai is www.makerdao.com. Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO.

Buying and Selling Dai

Dai can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Radar Relay, Bibox, OasisDEX, Gatecoin and Gate.io. It is not currently possible to purchase Dai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dai must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

