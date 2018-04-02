Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. Sells 16,800 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 173,510 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 16,800 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 3.9% of Daiwa SB Investments Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $14,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Microsoft by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 31,291 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 4,886 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 15,720 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 37,818 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after acquiring an additional 13,414 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,099,000. Finally, Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 6,990 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. 73.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Christopher C. Capossela sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $325,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 171,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,928,854. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.30, for a total value of $279,900.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 178,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,633,337.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $930,900. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Microsoft from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Vetr downgraded Microsoft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.77 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $100.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.06.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $91.27 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $702,760.06, a PE ratio of 27.57, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.06. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.85 and a fifty-two week high of $97.24.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The software giant reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $28.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.42 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 35.41% and a net margin of 11.72%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 17th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.76%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software products, services, and devices worldwide. The company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services for businesses, including Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, such as Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; Dynamics business solutions, such as financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and mid-size businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises; and LinkedIn online professional network.

