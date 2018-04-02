Daktronics (DAKT) Reaches New 1-Year High and Low at $8.54

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) shares hit a new 52-week high and low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.54 and last traded at $8.55, with a volume of 165721 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.81.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Daktronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Daktronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Daktronics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Daktronics in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Daktronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Daktronics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of $391.82, a P/E ratio of 37.17 and a beta of 1.13.

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.11). Daktronics had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The firm had revenue of $130.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 12th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 9th. Daktronics’s payout ratio is 121.74%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Daktronics by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 212,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after buying an additional 52,079 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of Daktronics by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 378,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,455,000 after buying an additional 154,258 shares in the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Daktronics by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 67,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 27,265 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of Daktronics by 120.7% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 92,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 50,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Daktronics during the 3rd quarter valued at $805,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.10% of the company’s stock.

About Daktronics

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells a range of electronic display systems and related products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International. The company offers video display systems, such as displays to show various levels of video, graphics, and animation, as well as controllers; LED ribbon board displays; mobile and modular display systems; freeform LED displays, which include architectural lighting and display products; indoor and outdoor scoreboards for various sports, digit displays, scoring and timing controllers, statistics software, and other related products; and timing systems for sports events primarily aquatics and track competitions, as well as swimming touchpads, race start systems, and relay take-off platforms.

