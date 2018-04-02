Daqo New Energy (DQ) Earns Daily News Impact Rating of 0.14

Headlines about Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Daqo New Energy earned a media sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the semiconductor company an impact score of 46.0357227357348 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

NYSE DQ traded up $0.93 during trading on Monday, reaching $49.88. 152,362 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 408,567. The company has a market cap of $514.87, a PE ratio of 5.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Daqo New Energy has a fifty-two week low of $18.01 and a fifty-two week high of $72.50.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $103.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.25 million. Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 26.31%. The business’s revenue was up 124.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Daqo New Energy will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DQ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Tudor Pickering downgraded Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $65.00 price target on Daqo New Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

About Daqo New Energy

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon and wafers in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Polysilicon and Wafers. The company offers polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers who further process its polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions.

