Darden Restaurants’ (DRI) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Maxim Group

Maxim Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) in a research report report published on Wednesday, March 14th. They currently have a $112.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.

“We maintain our Buy rating and $112 price target on Darden Restaurants (DRI) ahead of the release of F3Q18 (February) results on Thursday, March 22. Our F3Q18 EPS estimate is unchanged at $1.65 (vs. $1.64 consensus), though we raise our blended comp estimate to +2.9%, from +2.6% (vs. +2.5% consensus), as we model incremental traffic and off-premise gains. We believe multiple factors will contribute to sustained mid-teen EPS growth for at least the next 12-18 months. We still see room for potential near-term downside on food costs.”,” Maxim Group’s analyst wrote.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $99.00 price objective (up previously from $92.00) on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $116.00 price objective (up previously from $108.00) on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Argus raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $95.67 to $108.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $101.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Darden Restaurants currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $98.13.

DRI stock opened at $85.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10,531.27, a PE ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Darden Restaurants has a 52 week low of $76.27 and a 52 week high of $100.11.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.07. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 28.12%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. Darden Restaurants’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 9th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.69%.

In other news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.05, for a total value of $417,315.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $729,136.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 59,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total transaction of $5,786,994.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 164,396 shares in the company, valued at $15,913,532.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,866 shares of company stock worth $7,252,094 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DRI. Rodgers Brothers Inc. grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 3,975 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,038 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,850 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 9,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of June 27, 2017, it owned and operated approximately 1,700 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, and Eddie V's brands.

