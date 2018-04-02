Dare Bioscience (DARE) Reaches New 1-Year High and Low at $0.78

Dare Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:DARE) hit a new 52-week high and low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.78 and last traded at $0.80, with a volume of 160069 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.84.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Dare Bioscience from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 9th.

About Dare Bioscience

Dare Bioscience, Inc, formerly Cerulean Pharma Inc, is a healthcare company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of products in women’s reproductive health. Its lead product candidate is Ovaprene, a clinical stage, non-hormonal contraceptive ring. The Company is developing Ovaprene to provide protection over multiple weeks of use and require no intervention at the time of intercourse.

