Darling Ingredients (DAR) Holdings Reduced by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its position in Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) by 40.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 274,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182,977 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.17% of Darling Ingredients worth $4,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DAR. Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 3.9% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 246,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,316,000 after buying an additional 9,240 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 574.2% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,173,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,553,000 after buying an additional 999,091 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 8.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,269,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,760,000 after buying an additional 174,289 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Darling Ingredients by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 12,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Darling Ingredients by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 5,739 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

DAR opened at $17.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,848.89, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.08 and a beta of 1.43. Darling Ingredients has a 12 month low of $14.15 and a 12 month high of $19.50.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $952.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $896.87 million. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 1.82% and a net margin of 3.50%. sell-side analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on DAR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut Darling Ingredients from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut Darling Ingredients from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.71.

Darling Ingredients Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers a range of ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

