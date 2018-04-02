Dash (DASH) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $72.01 Million

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded up 7.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. Over the last week, Dash has traded 17.1% lower against the US dollar. One Dash coin can currently be purchased for about $313.73 or 0.04443800 BTC on major exchanges including Bittylicious, Bitsane, Binance and HitBTC. Dash has a total market cap of $2.50 billion and approximately $72.01 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CPChain (CPC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00001219 BTC.

ATMChain (ATM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000048 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00012202 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007322 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000153 BTC.

PinkCoin (PINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Synergy (SNRG) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00015483 BTC.

Monoeci (XMCC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00011826 BTC.

BlueCoin (BLU) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Condensate (RAIN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000151 BTC.

DASH is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 7,982,215 coins. Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dash is www.dash.org. The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Dash is www.dash.org/forum.

According to CryptoCompare, “DigitalCash (DASH) uses a new chained hashing algorithm approach, with many new scientific hashing algorithms for the proof-of-work. DASH aims to be the first privacy-centric cryptographic currency with fully encrypted transactions and anonymous block transactions, this feature is called PrivateSend and can be found on the official Dashcore wallet. PrivateSend mixes your DASH coins with other users who are also using this feature at the time, making your transactions untraceable. Users can also earn DigitalCash rewards by hosting a master node to help maintain the Blockchain. One must have a balance of at least 1000 DASH in order to host a Dash master node, this collateral is required to avoid 51% attacks on the network. “

Dash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tux Exchange, Quoine, BTC Trade UA, Coinroom, LocalTrade, Exmo, Livecoin, Coinrail, Coingi, Liqui, Bit-Z, BitBay, Kucoin, Huobi, Coinsquare, HitBTC, Bleutrade, C-CEX, Gate.io, CEX.IO, WEX, BX Thailand, YoBit, CryptoBridge, Bitcoin Indonesia, Abucoins, OKEx, Binance, Mercatox, Altcoin Trader, Qryptos, Tidex, Bittylicious, Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange, Braziliex, Kraken, Bitfinex, Cryptomate, Bithumb, Koineks, Cryptopia, Bisq, CoinEx, xBTCe, Bitsane, LiteBit.eu, Exrates, Upbit, Poloniex, Bittrex, BitFlip, OpenLedger DEX, Cryptox, AEX, SouthXchange and COSS. It is not currently possible to purchase Dash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dash must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

