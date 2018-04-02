DATA (DTA) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $6.17 Million

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 2nd. DATA has a total market cap of $35.61 million and approximately $6.17 million worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DATA token can now be bought for $0.0084 or 0.00000121 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, DATA has traded down 12.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DATA alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007144 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003104 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.50 or 0.00700162 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00014766 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014459 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000491 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00038500 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00168193 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00030437 BTC.

DATA Profile

DATA’s total supply is 11,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,254,336,773 tokens. DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data. The official website for DATA is data.eco. The official message board for DATA is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data.

DATA Token Trading

DATA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi. It is not currently possible to buy DATA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DATA must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DATA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DATA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DATA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.