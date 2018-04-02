DATA 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $6.25 Million (CRYPTO:DTA)

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 18th. One DATA token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0086 or 0.00000121 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DATA has a total market capitalization of $36.42 million and $6.25 million worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DATA has traded 14.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007139 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003096 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.41 or 0.00700826 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00014860 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014199 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000457 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00038798 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00165181 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00029792 BTC.

DATA Token Profile

DATA’s total supply is 11,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,254,336,773 tokens. The official message board for DATA is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data. DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data. The official website for DATA is data.eco.

DATA Token Trading

DATA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi. It is not currently possible to purchase DATA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DATA must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DATA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

