Datacoin Achieves Market Cap of $342,139.00 (CRYPTO:DTC)

Datacoin (CURRENCY:DTC) traded 70.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. Datacoin has a total market capitalization of $342,139.00 and approximately $313.00 worth of Datacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Datacoin has traded up 30.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Datacoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0111 or 0.00000159 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00052781 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00030288 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00012015 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00071287 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00020884 BTC.

1337 (1337) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Stealthcoin (XST) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00030482 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.68 or 0.00395569 BTC.

Datacoin Profile

DTC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 19th, 2014. Datacoin’s total supply is 30,763,183 coins. Datacoin’s official website is datacoin.info.

Datacoin Coin Trading

Datacoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange. It is not possible to purchase Datacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datacoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Datacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

