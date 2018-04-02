Datawallet (DXT) Price Down 33% This Week

Datawallet (CURRENCY:DXT) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. Datawallet has a market cap of $10.04 million and approximately $306,101.00 worth of Datawallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Datawallet has traded down 33% against the dollar. One Datawallet token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0257 or 0.00000368 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007093 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003201 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.42 or 0.00693080 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00014697 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014332 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000491 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.40 or 0.00177514 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00037754 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00029372 BTC.

About Datawallet

Datawallet’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 390,222,225 tokens. The Reddit community for Datawallet is /r/datawallethq. Datawallet’s official Twitter account is @DataWalletHQ. Datawallet’s official website is datawallet.com.

Datawallet Token Trading

Datawallet can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is not presently possible to buy Datawallet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datawallet must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Datawallet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

