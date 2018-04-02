Datawallet 24 Hour Volume Hits $290,240.00 (DXT)

Datawallet (CURRENCY:DXT) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. In the last week, Datawallet has traded down 33.9% against the US dollar. One Datawallet token can currently be bought for $0.0257 or 0.00000369 BTC on major exchanges. Datawallet has a total market cap of $10.03 million and approximately $290,240.00 worth of Datawallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007073 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003222 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.68 or 0.00697964 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00014651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014363 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00174486 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00037780 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00029822 BTC.

Datawallet Profile

Datawallet’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 390,222,225 tokens. Datawallet’s official Twitter account is @DataWalletHQ. Datawallet’s official website is datawallet.com. The Reddit community for Datawallet is /r/datawallethq.

Datawallet Token Trading

Datawallet can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is not possible to purchase Datawallet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datawallet must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Datawallet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

