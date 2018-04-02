Datum One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.88 Million (DAT)

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 2nd. One Datum token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0210 or 0.00000298 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta, OKEx, AEX and COSS. During the last seven days, Datum has traded 17% lower against the dollar. Datum has a market capitalization of $17.50 million and $1.88 million worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007139 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003096 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.41 or 0.00700826 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00014860 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014199 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000457 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00038798 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00165181 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00029792 BTC.

About Datum

Datum’s launch date was December 9th, 2017. Datum’s total supply is 2,653,841,598 tokens and its circulating supply is 831,635,545 tokens. Datum’s official website is datum.org. Datum’s official Twitter account is @datumnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Datum network will provide a way to monetize data, enabling anyone to buy or sell stored information while enforcing data usage rules set by the owner of the data at hand. The Datum network allows anyone to store structured data in a decentralized manner, through the use of smart contract technology. Datum (DAT) is an Ethereum-based utility token that will allow users to buy and sell data. The Datum token can also be exchanged for certain privileges on the Datum network, like the ability to participate in the data market and register as the storage node. “

Datum Token Trading

Datum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta, Huobi, OKEx, AEX and COSS. It is not currently possible to purchase Datum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datum must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Datum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

