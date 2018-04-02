David C. Vinson Sells 7,290 Shares of DXP Enterprises, Inc. (DXPE) Stock

DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) VP David C. Vinson sold 7,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $291,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $422,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of DXP Enterprises stock traded down $0.54 on Monday, reaching $38.41. The stock had a trading volume of 149,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,537. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. DXP Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.86 and a fifty-two week high of $43.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $676.10, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.66 and a beta of 2.25.

DXPE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of DXP Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Stephens set a $48.00 price objective on shares of DXP Enterprises and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DXP Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. DXP Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.33.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXPE. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in DXP Enterprises by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DXP Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in DXP Enterprises by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in DXP Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at $290,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in DXP Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at $295,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

About DXP Enterprises

DXP Enterprises, Inc engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to energy and industrial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Service Centers, Supply Chain Services, and Innovative Pumping Solutions. The Service Centers segment offers MRO products, equipment, and integrated services, including technical expertise and logistics services.

