David Tokpay Kong Sells 65,000 Shares of Silvercorp Metals Inc (SVM) Stock

Silvercorp Metals Inc (TSE:SVM) Director David Tokpay Kong sold 65,000 shares of Silvercorp Metals stock in a transaction on Friday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.40, for a total transaction of C$221,000.00.

David Tokpay Kong also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 22nd, David Tokpay Kong sold 5,000 shares of Silvercorp Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.43, for a total transaction of C$17,150.00.

On Monday, March 12th, David Tokpay Kong sold 15,000 shares of Silvercorp Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.27, for a total transaction of C$49,050.00.

Shares of SVM opened at C$3.47 on Monday. Silvercorp Metals Inc has a one year low of C$2.72 and a one year high of C$5.49.

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$56.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$52.55 million. Silvercorp Metals had a net margin of 36.23% and a return on equity of 16.73%.

About Silvercorp Metals

Silvercorp Metals Inc (Silvercorp) is a silver-producing Canadian mining company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of silver-related mineral properties in China. The Company’s segments include Mining, including projects, such as Henan Luoning, Hunan, Guangdong and Other, and Administrative, which includes Beijing and Vancouver.

