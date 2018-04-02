DBV Technologies (DBVT) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Thursday, March 15th.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DBV Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 16th. Citigroup set a $57.00 target price on shares of DBV Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. BidaskClub lowered shares of DBV Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of DBV Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Get DBV Technologies alerts:

DBVT traded down $0.69 on Thursday, reaching $22.38. The company had a trading volume of 67,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,807. DBV Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $20.08 and a fifty-two week high of $50.57. The firm has a market cap of $1,315.82, a P/E ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a current ratio of 4.37.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in DBV Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,190,000. Emory University lifted its stake in DBV Technologies by 113.4% in the 4th quarter. Emory University now owns 81,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 43,535 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in DBV Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $662,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in DBV Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,794,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in DBV Technologies by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 138,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after purchasing an additional 38,725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.68% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/dbv-technologies-dbvt-receives-buy-rating-from-hc-wainwright-updated-updated.html.

DBV Technologies Company Profile

DBV Technologies SA is a France-based clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on changing the field of immunotherapy by developing a technology platform called Vaskin. The Company’s therapeutic approach is based on epicutaneous immunotherapy, or EPIT, its proprietary method of delivering biologically active compounds to the immune system through intact skin using Viaskin.

Receive News & Ratings for DBV Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DBV Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.