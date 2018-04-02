Decentraland Price Down 17.6% Over Last 7 Days (CRYPTO:MANA)

Decentraland (CURRENCY:MANA) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. Decentraland has a total market cap of $72.22 million and $5.68 million worth of Decentraland was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Decentraland has traded down 17.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Decentraland token can now be purchased for $0.0688 or 0.00000979 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Binance, Mercatox and TOPBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007107 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003183 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.63 or 0.00692339 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00014691 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014255 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00178529 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00038331 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00029322 BTC.

Decentraland Token Profile

Decentraland launched on September 6th, 2017. Decentraland’s total supply is 2,644,403,343 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,050,141,509 tokens. The Reddit community for Decentraland is /r/decentraland and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decentraland’s official message board is forum.decentraland.org. Decentraland’s official Twitter account is @decentraland and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Decentraland is decentraland.org.

Buying and Selling Decentraland

Decentraland can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, HitBTC, Bittrex, Binance, BigONE, Mercatox, OKEx, Huobi, TOPBTC, EtherDelta, Gate.io, Gatecoin, Liqui and Bibox. It is not possible to buy Decentraland directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentraland must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decentraland using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

