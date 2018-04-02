Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (DCPH) Earns Daily Media Impact Score of -0.01

Headlines about Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) have trended somewhat negative on Monday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals earned a media sentiment score of -0.01 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the company an impact score of 47.6032711072301 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the news articles that may have effected Accern’s scoring:

Get Deciphera Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on DCPH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 25th. BidaskClub downgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.14.

Shares of NASDAQ DCPH opened at $20.04 on Monday. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $15.15 and a 52 week high of $29.98. The company has a quick ratio of 14.35, a current ratio of 14.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $653.19 and a P/E ratio of -6.70.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.19). equities research analysts anticipate that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (DCPH) Earns Daily Media Impact Score of -0.01” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/deciphera-pharmaceuticals-dcph-earns-daily-media-impact-score-of-0-01.html.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is developing drugs to improve the lives of cancer patients. Its drug candidate includes DCC-2618, DCC-3014 and Rebastinib. Its proprietary kinase switch control inhibitor platform, inhibit the activation of kinases.

Receive News & Ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.