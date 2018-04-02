Sterling Capital Management LLC Has $1.35 Million Stake in Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group (DFRG)

Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:DFRG) by 47.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,765 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 28,675 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DFRG. State Street Corp boosted its position in Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 447,940 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,214,000 after buying an additional 33,730 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group by 97.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 150,360 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,188,000 after buying an additional 74,240 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 165,249 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,405,000 after buying an additional 9,445 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 103,368 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 11,700 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group by 243.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 99,610 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 70,598 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DFRG opened at $15.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $310.23, a PE ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.01. Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.70 and a fifty-two week high of $18.85.

Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:DFRG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $121.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.12 million. Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 3.17% and a positive return on equity of 7.21%. Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 8th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Norman J. Abdallah purchased 15,000 shares of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.13 per share, for a total transaction of $241,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,092,194.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.50 price objective (down from $20.00) on shares of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Profile

Del Frisco's Restaurant Group, Inc develops, owns, and operates restaurants in the United States. It owns and operates restaurants under the Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steak House, Sullivan's Steakhouse, and Del Frisco's Grille brand names. The company offers steaks, as well as other menu selections, such as chops and fresh seafood.

