Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) Receives “Buy” Rating from Maxim Group

Maxim Group restated their buy rating on shares of Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) in a research note published on Thursday, March 15th, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $19.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $20.00.

“We maintain our Buy rating and $20 price target on Del Taco (TACO) following the release of 4Q17 (December) results.”,” the firm’s analyst commented.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.50.

NASDAQ TACO opened at $10.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $398.29, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of -0.20. Del Taco Restaurants has a 1 year low of $10.16 and a 1 year high of $15.99.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $146.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.35 million. Del Taco Restaurants had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 10.58%. Del Taco Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that Del Taco Restaurants will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Del Taco Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at $196,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY acquired a new position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at $136,000. PEAK6 Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at $275,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 477.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 156,564 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after buying an additional 129,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 81.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,408,992 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,197,000 after buying an additional 1,084,844 shares in the last quarter. 79.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Del Taco Restaurants

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc is an operator and franchisor of restaurants featuring made-to-order cuisine, including both Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of January 3, 2017, the Company operated 551 Del Taco restaurants. The Company’s menu offers a combination of Mexican-inspired food, such as tacos and burritos, and American classics, such as Double Del cheeseburgers, crinkle-cut fries and milkshakes.

