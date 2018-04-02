Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Sidoti

Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, March 26th. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

NYSE:DLX traded down $1.51 on Monday, hitting $72.50. The stock had a trading volume of 254,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,621. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.92. Deluxe has a 52-week low of $66.43 and a 52-week high of $78.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3,546.82, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 1.12.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.40. Deluxe had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $494.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Deluxe will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Deluxe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.77%.

In other Deluxe news, insider Malcolm Mcroberts sold 5,402 shares of Deluxe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.45, for a total value of $412,982.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,258,417.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Julie M. Loosbrock sold 2,198 shares of Deluxe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total value of $167,861.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,014,651.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,159 shares of company stock worth $3,592,415 in the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 78.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deluxe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Hikari Tsushin Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Deluxe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deluxe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Signition LP purchased a new position in shares of Deluxe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deluxe Corporation provides checks, forms, marketing solutions, accessories, and other products and services for small businesses and financial institutions. It operates through three segments: Small Business Services, Financial Services, and Direct Checks. The company provides checks; printed forms, such as deposit tickets, billing forms, work orders, job proposals, purchase orders, invoices, and personnel forms, as well as computer forms and check registers; and accessories and other products comprising envelopes, office supplies, ink stamps, and labels, as well as checkbook covers.

