Denbury Resources (NYSE:DNR) Earns News Sentiment Rating of 0.08

Media coverage about Denbury Resources (NYSE:DNR) has been trending somewhat positive on Monday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Denbury Resources earned a media sentiment score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the oil and natural gas company an impact score of 46.7391082979673 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Several research firms have commented on DNR. Mizuho upgraded shares of Denbury Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Denbury Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS began coverage on shares of Denbury Resources in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.50 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Denbury Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Denbury Resources in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.82.

Shares of Denbury Resources stock opened at $2.74 on Monday. Denbury Resources has a 52-week low of $0.92 and a 52-week high of $2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,101.26, a PE ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 3.42.

Denbury Resources (NYSE:DNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. Denbury Resources had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $321.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Denbury Resources’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Denbury Resources will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Denbury Resources Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, Louisiana, and Alabama in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

