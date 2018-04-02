DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) Shares Sold by TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 467,129 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 31,959 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $30,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XRAY. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter worth $121,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 79.2% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Capital One National Association acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on XRAY shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. BidaskClub lowered DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase dropped their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 5th. HC Wainwright set a $63.00 price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 5th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target (down from $73.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Monday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.36.

In other news, Director Eric Brandt sold 6,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.04, for a total transaction of $436,068.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $821,446.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ XRAY opened at $50.31 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc has a one year low of $49.60 and a one year high of $68.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $11,438.89, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.26.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 39.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.0875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.16%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc is a manufacturer of professional dental products and technologies. The Company develops, manufactures, and markets solutions offering, including dental and oral health products, as well as other consumable medical devices. It operates through two segments: Dental and Healthcare Consumables, and Technologies.

