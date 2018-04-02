Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Stock Price

Media headlines about DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) have trended somewhat positive on Monday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. DENTSPLY SIRONA earned a news impact score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the medical instruments supplier an impact score of 46.7249219663317 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

XRAY traded down $1.52 on Monday, hitting $48.79. 1,520,054 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,396,380. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 12-month low of $48.25 and a 12-month high of $68.98. The company has a market cap of $11,438.89, a PE ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.26.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 39.39%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 29th will be issued a $0.0875 dividend. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.16%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut DENTSPLY SIRONA to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.36.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, Director Eric Brandt sold 6,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.04, for a total transaction of $436,068.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $821,446.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc is a manufacturer of professional dental products and technologies. The Company develops, manufactures, and markets solutions offering, including dental and oral health products, as well as other consumable medical devices. It operates through two segments: Dental and Healthcare Consumables, and Technologies.

