Derwent London (DLN) Insider Sells 337 Shares

Derwent London (LON:DLN) insider David Silverman sold 337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,027 ($41.82), for a total value of £10,200.99 ($14,093.66).

LON DLN remained flat at $GBX 3,102 ($42.86) during midday trading on Monday. Derwent London has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,574 ($35.56) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,133 ($43.29).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 3rd will be issued a GBX 117.40 ($1.62) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 3rd. This is a boost from Derwent London’s previous dividend of $17.33. This represents a yield of 4.05%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DLN shares. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,900 ($40.07) price target on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,605 ($49.81) target price on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($45.59) price target on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Liberum Capital raised their price target on Derwent London from GBX 2,650 ($36.61) to GBX 3,050 ($42.14) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Derwent London from GBX 2,900 ($40.07) to GBX 3,000 ($41.45) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,018.58 ($41.70).

Derwent London Company Profile

Derwent London plc owns 87 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £4.9 billion (including joint ventures) as at 31 December 2017, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

