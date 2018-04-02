Element Capital Management LLC Sells 23,800 Shares of Despegar Com Inc (NYSE:DESP)

Element Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Despegar Com Inc (NYSE:DESP) by 42.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,800 shares during the period. Element Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Despegar Com were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. General Atlantic LLC acquired a new position in shares of Despegar Com in the third quarter worth $101,607,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Despegar Com in the third quarter worth $15,403,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA boosted its holdings in Despegar Com by 826.4% during the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 463,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,729,000 after acquiring an additional 413,200 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion bought a new stake in Despegar Com during the third quarter valued at about $8,000,000. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. bought a new stake in Despegar Com during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,225,000. Institutional investors own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DESP shares. R. F. Lafferty started coverage on shares of Despegar Com in a research note on Monday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Despegar Com from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Despegar Com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price target (up from $32.00) on shares of Despegar Com in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Finally, UBS upgraded shares of Despegar Com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Despegar Com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.63.

NYSE DESP opened at $31.25 on Monday. Despegar Com Inc has a 12-month low of $22.73 and a 12-month high of $36.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,099.44 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.29.

Despegar Com (NYSE:DESP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $144.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.10 million. The firm’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Despegar Com Inc will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Despegar Com

Despegar.com Corp is an Argentina-based travel agency. The Company’s activities are divided into two business segments: Air, as well as Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products. The Air division focuses on the sale of airline tickets. The Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products division includes sales of travel packages with or without airline tickets and hotel rooms, as well as stand-alone sales of hotel rooms, including vacation rentals, car rentals, bus tickets, cruise tickets, travel insurance and destination services.

