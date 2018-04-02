Dether Market Cap Reaches $3.15 Million (CRYPTO:DTH)

Dether (CURRENCY:DTH) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 26th. One Dether token can now be bought for about $0.0434 or 0.00000613 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Dether has traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar. Dether has a total market cap of $3.15 million and $3,680.00 worth of Dether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Dether alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007174 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003102 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.73 or 0.00702755 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00014900 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014116 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000458 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00038807 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00166118 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00029877 BTC.

Dether Profile

Dether’s genesis date was July 24th, 2017. Dether’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,500,000 tokens. The official website for Dether is dether.io. The Reddit community for Dether is /r/Dether and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dether’s official Twitter account is @dether_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dether

Dether can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is not possible to purchase Dether directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dether must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for Dether Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dether and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.