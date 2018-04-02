First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (FR) Shares Bought by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 527,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,232 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.44% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $16,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $213,000. Lourd Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $244,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $246,000. HRT Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $318,000. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $370,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total transaction of $188,364.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 292,033 shares in the company, valued at $8,334,621.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

FR stock opened at $29.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.84 and a twelve month high of $32.91. The company has a market cap of $3,512.50, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 0.88.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 50.82% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The company had revenue of $102.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.218 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. This is a positive change from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.41%.

FR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Group raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase cut shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.86.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

