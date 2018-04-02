Deutsche Bank AG Increases Stake in Zagg Inc (ZAGG)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Zagg Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) by 272.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 560,372 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 409,927 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 2.00% of Zagg worth $10,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Zagg in the 3rd quarter valued at $523,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zagg in the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zagg in the 4th quarter valued at $3,177,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Zagg in the 3rd quarter valued at $671,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Zagg in the 3rd quarter valued at $359,000. Institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ZAGG shares. ValuEngine upgraded Zagg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. Craig Hallum set a $24.00 price target on Zagg and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zagg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 6th. BidaskClub cut Zagg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, B. Riley set a $20.00 price objective on Zagg and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.57.

NASDAQ ZAGG opened at $12.20 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.33, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.96. Zagg Inc has a twelve month low of $6.55 and a twelve month high of $23.70.

Zagg (NASDAQ:ZAGG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $176.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.15 million. Zagg had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 24.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Zagg Inc will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zagg Profile

ZAGG Inc (ZAGG) designs, produces and distributes professional product solutions for mobile devices, including screen protection (glass and film), keyboards for tablet computers and mobile devices, keyboard cases, earbuds, mobile power solutions, cables, and cases under the ZAGG and InvisibleShield brands.

