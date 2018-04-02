DCT Industrial Trust Inc (DCT) Shares Bought by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in DCT Industrial Trust Inc (NYSE:DCT) by 51.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 279,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,661 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.30% of DCT Industrial Trust worth $16,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCT. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in DCT Industrial Trust by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 204,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,868,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in DCT Industrial Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Cipher Capital LP purchased a new position in DCT Industrial Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $546,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in DCT Industrial Trust by 1.3% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 190,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,029,000 after buying an additional 2,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in DCT Industrial Trust by 17.0% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 21,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. 96.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other DCT Industrial Trust news, CFO Matthew T. Murphy sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total transaction of $1,032,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John V. Pharris sold 3,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total value of $188,036.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,317.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

DCT has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised DCT Industrial Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of DCT Industrial Trust in a research report on Sunday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of DCT Industrial Trust in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup dropped their price target on DCT Industrial Trust from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase downgraded DCT Industrial Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.20.

Shares of DCT Industrial Trust stock opened at $56.34 on Monday. DCT Industrial Trust Inc has a twelve month low of $46.64 and a twelve month high of $61.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $5,279.47, a P/E ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

DCT Industrial Trust (NYSE:DCT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $108.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.66 million. DCT Industrial Trust had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 5.27%. DCT Industrial Trust’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. equities research analysts predict that DCT Industrial Trust Inc will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. DCT Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.78%.

About DCT Industrial Trust

DCT Industrial Trust Inc (DCT) is an industrial real estate company. The Company specializes in the ownership, acquisition, development, leasing and management of bulk-distribution and light-industrial properties located in various distribution markets in the United States. The Company operates through three segments: East, Central and West.

