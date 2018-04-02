HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (ETR:HLE) PT Set at €55.00 by Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank set a €55.00 ($67.90) price target on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (ETR:HLE) in a research report report published on Thursday, March 15th. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on HLE. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA in a report on Friday, March 9th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €64.00 ($79.01) price objective on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €58.00 ($71.60) target price on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. UBS set a €60.00 ($74.07) target price on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase set a €61.00 ($75.31) target price on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €55.00 ($67.90).

ETR HLE remained flat at $€53.40 ($65.93) on Thursday. HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA has a one year low of €39.08 ($48.25) and a one year high of €59.10 ($72.96).

About HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting products, and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarkets, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, signal lamps, interior lamps, and lighting electronics; body electronics, such as central control units and access systems that include sensors and vacuum pumps; and energy management and driver assistance systems.

