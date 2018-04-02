Deutsche Bank (DB) Sets New 12-Month High and Low at $13.62

Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB)’s share price reached a new 52-week high and low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.62 and last traded at $13.67, with a volume of 1540333 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.98.

DB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Goldman Sachs restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. UBS restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.08.

The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The company has a market capitalization of $28,893.48, a P/E ratio of -22.73 and a beta of 1.44.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DB. Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new position in Deutsche Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd bought a new position in Deutsche Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $160,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Deutsche Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Deutsche Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Deutsche Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Deutsche Bank Company Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, affluent clients, and small and medium sized corporate clients worldwide. The company's Global Markets segment offers financial markets' products, such as bonds, equities and equity-linked products, exchange-traded and over-the-counter derivatives, foreign exchange, money market instruments, and structured products.

