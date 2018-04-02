KAZ Minerals (KAZ) Lowered to “Sell” at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of KAZ Minerals (LON:KAZ) to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, March 15th. They currently have GBX 800 ($11.05) price target on the copper miner’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs upgraded KAZ Minerals to a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Macquarie upgraded KAZ Minerals to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated an add rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 533.33 ($7.37).

KAZ opened at GBX 857.80 ($11.85) on Thursday. KAZ Minerals has a 52-week low of GBX 413.10 ($5.71) and a 52-week high of GBX 974.20 ($13.46).

KAZ Minerals Company Profile

KAZ Minerals PLC is a United Kingdom-based copper company. The Company operates in the natural resources industry through five segments: East Region, Bozymchak, Bozshakol, Aktogay and Mining Projects. The East Region, Bozshakol and Aktogay segments are engaged in mining and processing of copper and other metals in Kazakhstan.

