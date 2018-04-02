Devery (EVE) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $10,652.00

Devery (CURRENCY:EVE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 2nd. In the last week, Devery has traded down 22.4% against the dollar. One Devery token can now be purchased for $0.0537 or 0.00000774 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta and IDEX. Devery has a total market capitalization of $3.38 million and approximately $10,652.00 worth of Devery was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007168 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003106 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.98 or 0.00706150 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00014857 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014345 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000493 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00038267 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00170317 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00030689 BTC.

About Devery

Devery’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,918,410 tokens. The Reddit community for Devery is /r/deveryofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Devery is devery.io. Devery’s official Twitter account is @deveryofficial.

Devery Token Trading

Devery can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta and IDEX. It is not possible to buy Devery directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Devery must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Devery using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

