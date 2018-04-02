Devery 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $9,822.00 (CRYPTO:EVE)

Devery (CURRENCY:EVE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 18th. One Devery token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0524 or 0.00000743 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta and IDEX. Devery has a total market capitalization of $3.29 million and $9,822.00 worth of Devery was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Devery has traded 27.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007139 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003096 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.41 or 0.00700826 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00014860 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014199 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000457 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00038798 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00165181 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00029792 BTC.

Devery Profile

Devery’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,918,410 tokens. Devery’s official Twitter account is @deveryofficial. The official website for Devery is devery.io. The Reddit community for Devery is /r/deveryofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Devery Token Trading

Devery can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and EtherDelta. It is not possible to purchase Devery directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Devery must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Devery using one of the exchanges listed above.

