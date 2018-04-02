Devery (CRYPTO:EVE) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.35 Million

Devery (CURRENCY:EVE) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. One Devery token can currently be purchased for about $0.0533 or 0.00000769 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and EtherDelta. Devery has a market capitalization of $3.35 million and $7,711.00 worth of Devery was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Devery has traded 19.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Devery alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007108 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003279 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.00 or 0.00693038 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014636 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014457 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00176813 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00038169 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00029472 BTC.

About Devery

Devery’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,918,410 tokens. The Reddit community for Devery is /r/deveryofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Devery is devery.io. Devery’s official Twitter account is @deveryofficial.

Buying and Selling Devery

Devery can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta and IDEX. It is not possible to purchase Devery directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Devery must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Devery using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for Devery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.