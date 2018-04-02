Dexcom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Raised to “Outperform” at Robert W. Baird

Dexcom (NASDAQ:DXCM) was upgraded by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, March 23rd, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a $58.00 price target on the medical device company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price suggests a potential downside of 21.79% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dexcom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 16th. Piper Jaffray restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dexcom in a report on Monday, March 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Dexcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. ValuEngine cut Dexcom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Dexcom to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.68.

NASDAQ DXCM opened at $74.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6,451.71, a P/E ratio of -127.86 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 5.04 and a current ratio of 5.36. Dexcom has a one year low of $42.62 and a one year high of $86.32.

Dexcom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical device company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $221.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.82 million. Dexcom had a negative return on equity of 13.99% and a negative net margin of 6.99%. analysts forecast that Dexcom will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Terrance H. Gregg sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total value of $559,100.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 484,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,091,693.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Doubleday sold 2,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.44, for a total transaction of $176,643.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,462,720.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,854 shares of company stock worth $2,141,081. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dexcom in the fourth quarter worth $367,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Dexcom by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,762,619 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $101,157,000 after acquiring an additional 344,294 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its position in Dexcom by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 885,529 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $50,814,000 after acquiring an additional 28,829 shares during the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Dexcom during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Dexcom by 305.1% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 41,474 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after acquiring an additional 31,237 shares during the last quarter.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G5 mobile continuous glucose monitoring system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

