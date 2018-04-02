Diageo (LON:DGE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Diageo (LON:DGE)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by stock analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 15th. They currently have a GBX 2,100 ($29.01) price objective on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target indicates a potential downside of 12.94% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,900 ($40.07) target price on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. UBS set a GBX 2,880 ($39.79) price objective on Diageo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 2,840 ($39.24) price objective on Diageo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Beaufort Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Diageo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,630.09 ($36.34).

Shares of DGE stock remained flat at $GBX 2,412 ($33.32) during trading on Thursday. Diageo has a 12 month low of GBX 2,186.50 ($30.21) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,735.50 ($37.79).

Diageo (LON:DGE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported GBX 67.80 ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of GBX 65.70 ($0.91) by GBX 2.10 ($0.03). The company had revenue of GBX 653 billion during the quarter. Diageo had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 27.06%.

In related news, insider Javier Ferrán acquired 337 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,455 ($33.92) per share, for a total transaction of £8,273.35 ($11,430.44). Insiders acquired 30,355 shares of company stock valued at $77,103,352 over the last 90 days.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness.

