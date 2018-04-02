DiamondRock Hospitality (DRH) Receives $12.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DRH. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th.

Get DiamondRock Hospitality alerts:

Shares of DRH stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.08. 372,897 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,016,859. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,999.36, a P/E ratio of 9.97, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.42. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 1-year low of $9.87 and a 1-year high of $12.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. DiamondRock Hospitality had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $207.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. DiamondRock Hospitality’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. DiamondRock Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.11%.

In related news, insider Mark W. Brugger bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.98 per share, for a total transaction of $99,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,554,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $390,116,000 after buying an additional 930,189 shares during the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd raised its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 8,397,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,594 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 281.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,601,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,533,000 after purchasing an additional 4,870,152 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.5% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,010,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,813,000 after purchasing an additional 200,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 19.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,340,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,640,000 after purchasing an additional 538,429 shares during the last quarter.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “DiamondRock Hospitality (DRH) Receives $12.00 Average Target Price from Analysts” was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/diamondrock-hospitality-drh-receives-12-00-average-target-price-from-analysts-updated.html.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a real estate investment trust (REIT). As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned a portfolio of 26 hotels and resorts that contains 9,472 guest rooms located in 17 different markets in North America and the United States Virgin Islands. Its business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate hotel properties in the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.