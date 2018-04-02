DIBCOIN (DIBC) Reaches Market Cap of $1,095.00

DIBCOIN (CURRENCY:DIBC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 2nd. One DIBCOIN token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DIBCOIN has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. DIBCOIN has a market cap of $1,095.00 and $0.00 worth of DIBCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007146 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003108 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.44 or 0.00705587 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00014786 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014275 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000459 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00038870 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00169031 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00030120 BTC.

DIBCOIN Profile

DIBCOIN’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,000,000 tokens. DIBCOIN’s official website is www.dibcoin.io. DIBCOIN’s official Twitter account is @TheRealDIBCOIN.

Buying and Selling DIBCOIN

DIBCOIN can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is not presently possible to purchase DIBCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DIBCOIN must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DIBCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

