DigiByte Hits Market Capitalization of $181.80 Million (DGB)

DigiByte (CURRENCY:DGB) traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. Over the last seven days, DigiByte has traded 17.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DigiByte coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0181 or 0.00000258 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, YoBit, Bittylicious and Bit-Z. DigiByte has a total market capitalization of $181.80 million and approximately $1.57 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Myriad (XMY) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000139 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0943 or 0.00001348 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded down 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000338 BTC.

DigiByte Profile

DigiByte (CRYPTO:DGB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 10th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 10,059,515,664 coins. The Reddit community for DigiByte is /r/Digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. DigiByte’s official website is www.digibyte.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin that has adopted the Bitcoin “21” figure but increased the supply to 21 billion – with over 5 algorithms to mine with (Scryt, Sha-256, Qubit, Skein, Groestl) – in order to keep mining local and in the hands of many. A 60 second block target, a 0.5% premine and a block retarget every 2.4 hrs or 244 blocks. DigiByte: Refers to the entire DigiByte network or a single monetary unit on the payment network. 21 billion DigiBytes will be created over 21 years. Block: A grouping of all transactions sent over the DigiByte network within a 30 second time frame. Think of a block as an excel spreadsheet that lists the address location of all DigiBytes at a given point in time in history. New DigiBytes are brought into circulation as each block is discovered on the network through a process called mining. Mining: Mining is how transactions are processed on the network. Anyone can become a miner by donating and using their desktop, laptop or mobile phone computing power to help process transactions on the DigiByte network. DigiByte has made this process even easier with our 3 click mining software for beginners. Blockchain: The DigiByte blockchain is the entire history of all blocks discovered on the network & therefore all transactions made on the network. Each block references the proceeding block all the way back to the beginning of the network to what is known as the genesis block. By linking blocks (spreadsheets) together an accurate, secure accounting of all up to date DigiByte ownership is made by decentralized consensus. “

Buying and Selling DigiByte

DigiByte can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, OKEx, Trade Satoshi, alcurEX, Kucoin, Cryptopia, YoBit, CryptoBridge, Livecoin, Poloniex, Coinhouse, Upbit, Bittrex, Bittylicious, LiteBit.eu, Bit-Z and HitBTC. It is not possible to purchase DigiByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigiByte must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigiByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

