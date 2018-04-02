Comparing Digital Ally (DGLY) and Its Rivals

Digital Ally (NASDAQ: DGLY) is one of 42 public companies in the “Radio & t.v. communications equipment” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Digital Ally to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Digital Ally and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Digital Ally 0 0 2 0 3.00 Digital Ally Competitors 277 1270 1796 98 2.50

Digital Ally presently has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 130.77%. As a group, “Radio & t.v. communications equipment” companies have a potential upside of 16.10%. Given Digital Ally’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Digital Ally is more favorable than its peers.

Volatility & Risk

Digital Ally has a beta of 2.52, meaning that its stock price is 152% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Digital Ally’s peers have a beta of 1.01, meaning that their average stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.0% of Digital Ally shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.5% of shares of all “Radio & t.v. communications equipment” companies are owned by institutional investors. 19.0% of Digital Ally shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.3% of shares of all “Radio & t.v. communications equipment” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Digital Ally and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Digital Ally $16.58 million -$12.71 million -1.19 Digital Ally Competitors $3.90 billion $104.37 million 14.36

Digital Ally’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Digital Ally. Digital Ally is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Digital Ally and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Digital Ally -80.08% -195.04% -64.01% Digital Ally Competitors -215.91% -27.09% -14.93%

About Digital Ally

Digital Ally, Inc. produces digital video imaging and storage products for use in law enforcement, security and commercial applications. The Company’s products include in-car digital video/audio recorder contained in a rear-view mirror for use in law enforcement and commercial fleets; a system that provides its law enforcement customers with audio/video surveillance from multiple vantage points and hands-free automatic activation of body-worn cameras and in-car video systems; a weather-resistant mobile digital video recording system for use on motorcycles, all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) and boats; a miniature digital video system designed to be worn on an individual’s body, and a hand-held laser speed detection device that it offers primarily to law enforcement agencies. The Company sells its products to law enforcement agencies and other security organizations, consumer and commercial fleet operators through direct sales domestically and third-party distributors internationally.

