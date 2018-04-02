Digital Power (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 9th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:DPW opened at $0.80 on Monday. Digital Power has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $5.95.

Get Digital Power alerts:

In related news, Chairman Milton C. Ault III acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2,700.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,700,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 23,600 shares of company stock valued at $2,731,628.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Digital Power (DPW) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday” was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/digital-power-dpw-set-to-announce-quarterly-earnings-on-monday.html.

Digital Power Company Profile

DPW Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells power system solutions for the medical, military, telecom, and industrial markets in North America and Europe. It offers custom power system solutions; high-grade flexibility series power supply products, such as power rectifiers; and value-added services for original equipment manufacturers.

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.